07:21
Workers at state-owned firms join anti-government protests in Belarus | Money Talks
Calls for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign are getting louder. A police crackdown on protests has turned even his support base at state-owned industries against him. Thousands of workers have now joined the week-long protests, following Lukashenko's landslide re-election amid allegations of vote-rigging. As Sibel Karkus reports, that's adding pressure to an already stagnating economy, leaving Lukashenko fighting to keep his grip on power. For more on this, Anders Aslund spoke to Money Talks in Washington DC. He's an economist and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and has written extensively on Belarus. #Belarus #AlexanderLukashenko #AntiGovernmentProtests
August 17, 2020
