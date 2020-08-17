Japan's GDP contracts an annualised 27.8% in Q2 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan's economy suffered its worst quarterly performance ever. Its GDP shrank nearly 28 percent between April and June, compared to the same period last year. Analysts expect thousands of job losses in coming months, as COVID-19 lockdowns and a slowdown in international trade hurt businesses. Mobin Nasir reports on the impact of the pandemic on the world's third largest economy. For more on this, Bill Emmott joined us from Dublin. He's chairman of the Japan Society of the UK. #Japan #GDP #Pandemic
August 17, 2020
