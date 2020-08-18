POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Volunteers in Idlib help bolster limited medical services
01:30
World
Volunteers in Idlib help bolster limited medical services
In Syria, an acute shortage of medical staff and facilities has complicated the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The United Nations says it's put people in the conflict zone at high risk- especially the four million trapped in the northern province of Idlib. That's why more volunteers are stepping up to help. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 #syria #idlib #syriacoronavirus
August 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?