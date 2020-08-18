POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Senegalese pro-surfer uses sport to inspire young girls
Senegalese pro-surfer uses sport to inspire young girls
Sporting events across the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it hasn't stopped athletes from inspiring others to achieve their goals. An athlete from the west African country of Senegal chased her dream of becoming a professional surfer and is now helping young girls to defy cultural norms to ride a wave. Aksel Zaimovic reports. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Senegal #surf #surfer
August 18, 2020
