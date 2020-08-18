POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A.I. TECHNOLOGY: Can it replace human connections?
26:00
BizTech
A.I. TECHNOLOGY: Can it replace human connections?
Isolation, cut off from human contact, feeling abandoned. Just three psychological effects of this pandemic. It can add up to terrible loneliness. But is Artificial Intelligence able to offer a helping hand. In this RT we examine virtual, fake friendships. Welcome to the programme. GUESTS Emily Cross Professor of Social Robotics, University of Glasgow Inma Martinez AI Pioneer & Data Scientist Emma Selby Wysa UK lead and Mental Health Nurse Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
August 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?