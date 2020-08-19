POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lucien Bourjeily's ​Heaven Without People
04:32
World
Lucien Bourjeily's ​Heaven Without People
Lebanese director Lucien Bourjeily's film 'Heaven Without People' may have won awards internationally, but when it aired in Lebanon, it was censored by the government. The streaming service Netflix released the uncensored version of the film and soon became the most-watched movie in the country. Bourjeily spoke to Showcase about his work's second lease on life.​ #LucienBourjeily #HeavenWithoutPeople​#Netflix
August 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?