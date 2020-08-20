World Share

Biden's Bid To Be President

Joe Biden accepted the nomination for US president at the Democratic National Convention this week. But while he has decades of political experience, including two terms as vice president, will that be enough to catapult him to the nation's highest office in November's election? Guests: Jess O'Connell Former CEO of the Democratic National Committee Aaron Kall Author of 'Debating the Donald'​ Branko Marcetic Author of 'Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden'​