August 19, 2020
03:34
03:34
African Union chair Cyril Ramaphosa condemns developments in Mali
Nadia Adam, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, discusses the current situation in Mali. Foreign powers and the African Union chairperson President Cyril Ramaphosa have condemned what they call the “unconstitutional change of government” in Mali. They’re calling for the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who is being held hostage by soldiers. #Mali #AfricanUnion #CyrilRamaphosa
