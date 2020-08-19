POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey opens first integrated solar panel factory | Money Talks
01:19
BizTech
Turkey opens first integrated solar panel factory | Money Talks
Turkey has opened its first integrated solar panel manufacturing facility in the capital Ankara, as part of a greater scheme to switch to local and renewable energy. A $400 million dollar investment, the Kalyon Solar Technology Centre will produce panels with a capacity of 500 megawatts per year for Turkey's biggest solar power plant in central Anatolia. The manufacturing facility is set to offer 1,400 jobs and save the country $100 million worth of imports a year. Turkey aims to produce 66% of its electricity from domestic resources and become a leading nation in renewable energy. #SolarPanels #Turkey #Manufacturing
August 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?