POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police fired 55 shots at a young rapper in California
08:50
World
Police fired 55 shots at a young rapper in California
In 2019, police fired 55 shots at a semi-conscious Black man. The case has resurfaced amid investigations that an officer potentially endangered his colleagues during the incident. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Death of George Floyd 👉 http://trt.world/13qz #BlackLivesMatter #PoliceBrutality #WillieMcCoy #SeanMonterrosa #RonellFoster #VallejoPolice
August 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?