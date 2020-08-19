POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Apple becomes first US company to reach $2T market valuation | Money Talks
06:39
BizTech
Apple becomes first US company to reach $2T market valuation | Money Talks
Apple has become the first US company with a market capitalization of $2 trillion, barely two years after it hit the one trillion mark. Its rise along with other tech and retail stocks has helped fuel a record run on Wall Street. As Sibel Karkus reports, investors are now hoping Congress and the White House will reach an agreement on another economic stimulus package, which could push stocks even higher. For more, we spoke to Gene Epstein in New York. He's director and moderator of the Soho House Forum. He's also the former chief economist at the New York Stock Exchange and economics editor at Barron's magazine. #Apple #NewYorkStockExchange #Techgiant
August 19, 2020
