POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US stadium businesses hit as sports fans watch from home | Money Talks
03:04
BizTech
US stadium businesses hit as sports fans watch from home | Money Talks
Venezuela's professional baseball league says it may have to delay or cancel all games this season, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Baseball stadiums in South Korea are limiting attendance to just 10 percent of capacity while in Japan and the US, fans have been banned from venues. For teams like the New York Yankees, that means seasonal businesses surrounding their home stadium in the Bronx are struggling. As Katie Gregory reports, the many merchandise stores and sports bars rely on fan revenue and, without more help, some may strike out. #USstadium #Baseball #StadiumBusiness
August 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?