Military coup forces embattled Mali leader to resign | Money Talks
07:34
BizTech
Military coup forces embattled Mali leader to resign | Money Talks
The military has taken power in a coup in the West African nation of Mali. Its president Ibrahim Keita was arrested this week and forced to resign after months of protests over corruption and economic mismanagement that have kept millions in poverty. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the nation's leaders have squandered rich natural resources, resulting in widespread discontent. For more, we were joined by Paul Melly in London. He's a consulting fellow at the Chatham House Africa Programme. #Mali #MilitaryCoup #IbramKeita
August 19, 2020
