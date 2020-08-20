POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Republicans Against Trump *Extended Interview with Rick Wilson* | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
13:21
World
Four Republicans appeared at the US Democratic National Convention this week to endorse the Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. Can they convince their fellow conservatives to vote against President Donald Trump in November? Extended Interview with Rick Wilson, a longtime Republican strategist and co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a conservative political action committee dedicated to preventing the reelection of Donald #Trump Watch the full episode of "Democrats United" on Inside America with Ghida Fakhry: https://youtu.be/B2h0o7zwrD0 Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
August 20, 2020
