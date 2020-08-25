POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Belarus' Opposition Uprising
26:00
World
Belarus' Opposition Uprising
Alexander Lukashenko came to power in the country's first democratic presidential elections, recognised as free and fair by international observers in 1994. But in the quarter century since, the results of all five subsequent re-elections have been called into question. His landslide victory earlier this month has both Belarusians and the international community crying foul. It brought protesters onto the streets demanding fresh elections. And despite being met with a violent crackdown, it has only emboldened those who say Lukashenko's time is up. So, is Lukashenko acting unlawfully? And can the opposition movement succeed? Guests: Andrei Sannikov Former Presidential Candidate in Belarus Charles Grant Director of the Centre for European Reform Sergey Markov Political Scientist
August 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?