US pensioners face bleak future as COVID-19 slows saving | Money Talks

More than a million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The jobless tally exceeds analysts' expectations and shows the number of people out of work is rising, despite the lifting of lockdowns. While US lawmakers are debating a new stimulus package to mitigate COVID-19 job losses, the US Federal Reserve paints an even bleaker picture for pensioners. It says 40 percent do not have $400 set aside for an emergency, and 25 percent have nothing saved for retirement. Jade Barker has more. #USpensioners #COVID19 #JoblessClaims