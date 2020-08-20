POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India, Brazil, South Africa face hardest economic recoveries from COVID-19 | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has severely hit economies across the world. While many have started to recover, others are facing hurdles that seem impossible to overcome. A study published by risk consultancy, Verisk Maplecroft, shows India, Brazil and South Africa are among the G20 countries whose economic recovery is set to take much longer than their counterparts. As Sibel Karkus explains, while natural disasters are adding to their hardships, man-made problems are making things even worse. And Ryan Connelly joined us from Washington. He's the practice leader for Global Economics and Scenarios at research and consulting firm DuckerFrontier #DevelopingEconomies #Coronavirus #EconomicRecoveries
August 20, 2020
