Steve Bannon charged with fraud over Mexico wall funds
President Donald Trump’s former advisor, Steve Bannon, has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud. A magistrate judge has set bail at 5 million dollars. It’s connected to an online campaign to raise millions of dollars to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. Bannon and three other men have been accused of conning hundreds of thousands of donors and keeping some of the money themselves. Bannon was seen as a key figure in persuading Trump to adopt his controversial “America First” policy. US-Mexico Border Wall 🇺🇸🇲🇽 👉 http://trt.world/16q2 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #SteveBannon #Bannon #MexicoWall
August 21, 2020
