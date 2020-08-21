World Share

Kenyan farmers fear worst amid infestation, food shortages

Huge swarms of locusts have destroyed crops across East Africa this year. It's been described as the worst 'upsurge' experienced in countries like Ethiopia and Somalia for 25 years. And the worst seen in Kenya for 7 decades. Food insecurity in Kenya has been exascerbated because of it. And the UN warns a second wave is coming - one that could be even more destructive. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.