UAE-Israel Deal -- A Betrayal of Palestinians
World
UAE-Israel Deal -- A Betrayal of Palestinians
In an announcement that sent shockwaves across the Middle East and beyond, the United Arab Emirates became only the third Arab country, and the first in more than 25 years, to recognise Israel. We discuss the diplomatic blowback and why Palestinians are calling the move a betrayal. Guests: Ian Black Senior fellow at the LSE Middle East Centre Daoud Kuttab Palestinian Journalist and Director General of the Community Media Network
August 21, 2020
