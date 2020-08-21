POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UAE and Israel Establish Official Ties | Turkey To Reopen Schools
25:35
World
UAE and Israel Establish Official Ties | Turkey To Reopen Schools
The United Arab Emirates became only the third Arab country, and the first in more than 25 years, to recognise Israel. We discuss the diplomatic blowback and why Palestinians are calling the move a betrayal. Plus, Turkish students are expected to return to class on September 21 for the first time since mid-March. But what's the key to reopening schools safely amidst the coronavirus pandemic? And what lessons can be learned from countries where students are already back in classrooms? Ian Black Senior fellow at the LSE Middle East Centre Daoud Kuttab Palestinian Journalist and Director General of the Community Media Network ​ Gamze Sart Associate Professor at Istanbul University's Faculty of Education Robert Jenkins Global Chief of Education at UNICEF
August 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?