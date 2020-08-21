POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey announces its biggest ever natural gas discovery
01:52
World
President Erdogan has announced Turkey’s biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. The expected reserve is 320 billion cubic metres but data shows a strong possibility of other natural gas finds, Erdogan said. Turkey's Economy in 2020 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcd Turkey’s Electric Car 👉 http://trt.world/16gh Turkey-Greece Border (Refugee Influx) 👉 http://trt.world/138b #TurkeyBlackSea #BlackSea #Turkeygas
August 21, 2020
