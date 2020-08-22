POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Delhi riots victims trying to pick up their lives since February
02:44
World
New Delhi riots victims trying to pick up their lives since February
Religious riots in India's capital, New Delhi, left 53 people and hundreds injured in February this year. The aftermath of the riots left a trail of destroyed lives and many people struggling to cope. Saturday is the International Day Commemorating the victims of religious violence. Ishan Russell visited some of those affected by the Delhi riots, to see what's changed in six months. India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina #DelhiRiots #ReligiousViolence #India
August 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?