New Delhi riots victims trying to pick up their lives since February

Religious riots in India's capital, New Delhi, left 53 people and hundreds injured in February this year. The aftermath of the riots left a trail of destroyed lives and many people struggling to cope. Saturday is the International Day Commemorating the victims of religious violence. Ishan Russell visited some of those affected by the Delhi riots, to see what's changed in six months. India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina #DelhiRiots #ReligiousViolence #India