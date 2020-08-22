POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US postmaster general denies hindering postal voting
02:06
World
US postmaster general denies hindering postal voting
US Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has denied trying to hinder mail-in voting for the presidential election in order to help Donald Trump win. Dejoy has donated millions of dollars to the Republican Party. He was appointed to his role in the post service in May, and has overseen a series of controversial reforms. Trump has repeatedly voiced his opposition to mail-in voting. Here's our North America Correspondent Jon Brain. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #LouisDejoy #USPS #NovemberElections
August 22, 2020
