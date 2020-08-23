POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Orchards in the Valley, Fire in the Mountain: A Clash in the Caucasus
15:45
World
In a special dispatch from the frontlines of the turbulent border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Oubai Shahbandar goes to the Tovuz region to investigate what's behind the recent clashes between the two former Soviet States, and how renewed fighting could impact regional security and energy flows to the west. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Azerbaijan #Tovuz #Soviets
August 23, 2020
