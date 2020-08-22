World Share

California Governor Newsom needs more help to aid 12,000 firefighters

California is struggling to contain raging wildfires that have doubled in size in the span of 24 hours. At least six people have died and 175 thousand others have been ordered to evacuate their homes. California is seeking help from other US states, and has even asked for reinforcements from as far away as Canada and Australia. Natasha Hussain reports. California Wildfire 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/16qq #California #Wildfires #Firefighters