POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police mocked Black Muslim’s faith during deadly arrest
01:49
World
Police mocked Black Muslim’s faith during deadly arrest
Newly released body cam footage shows the final moments of Muhammad Muhaymin Jr screaming “I can’t breathe” and “Please, Allah” before he was killed in 2017. In response to his pleas, a Phoenix officer said “Allah? He’s not going to help you right now.” Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #PoliceBrutality #MuhammadMuhaymin #ICantBreathe
August 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?