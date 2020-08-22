POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Discarded single use masks are causing litter problems
01:30
World
Discarded single use masks are causing litter problems
Conservationists warn that face masks are fast becoming an environmental disaster. Discarded single use face coverings are causing litter problems on land and at sea. They're also making everyday communication very hard, particularly for people with hearing difficulties. But as Sarah Morice reports, scientists may have found the solutions to both those problems. Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn #SingleUse #FaceMasks #Environment
August 22, 2020
