Paris SG and Bayern to square off in Champions League final

With the postponement of this year's European Football Championship for countries, the biggest match in the world this year is the European Champions League Final for clubs. The final phase of the tournament has been held at two stadiums in Portugal without any supporters, but come kick-off on Sunday evening, millions will be watching the final on TV screens around the world. The game is between the five time continental champions Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain, who are hoping for their first title. TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Lisbon. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6 #ChampionsLeague #BayernMunich #PSG