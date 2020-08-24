POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mali Mutiny
24:40
World
Mali Mutiny
Last week soldiers seized control of the government of Mali as the military forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign. The coup leaders have vowed to restore democracy and have met with mediators from West Africa's regional bloc, called ECOWAS, in the capital Bamako. The delegation has called for Keita to return to power while the coup leaders said they want to appoint a transitional president, who could be civilian or military. So will the people get what they have been asking for or will they be sidelined? Guests Yeah Samake Candidate for 2018 Malian Presidential Election Andrew Lebovich Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Mohamed Salaha Journalist and Director at Le Mali Magazine Thamsanqa Zhou Africa Analyst
August 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?