US approves blood transfusions for COVID-19 patients | Money Talks

COVID-19 patients in the US can now opt for blood plasma transfusions from those who have recovered from the disease. The treatment was approved by US President Donald Trump who is also reportedly considering emergency-use authorisation for a vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca. The rising number of COVID-19 cases is also forcing other governments to re-impose restrictions and speed up the development of treatments. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Sarah Pitt from Brighton in the UK. She's principal lecturer at the University of Brighton and a Fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science. #CoronavirusTreatment #AstraZeneca #BloodTransfusions