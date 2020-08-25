POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Black man hospitalised after police shot seven times in Wisconsin
Black man hospitalised after police shot seven times in Wisconsin
The National Guard has been deployed to quell protests in Wisconsin, after police shot an unarmed African American man in Kenosha County. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave over the shooting, which has energised protests about racial injustice across the US. Reagan Des Vignes is following developments closely.A warning that some of the pictures may be disturbing for the viewers. George Floyd Protests 👉http://trt.world/13fw Death of George Floyd 👉 http://trt.world/13qz #Wisconsin #JacobBlake #BLM
August 25, 2020
