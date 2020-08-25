POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MASK WEARING- Why are some people so against it?
Masks make us unable to communicate, someone wearing one might look untrustworthy - there are associations with criminality. And yet they could save lives. The debate has got some people very agitated indeed. GUEST STRAPS: Dr Krish Nath Cognitive Behavioural Therapist Dr Becky Spelman Psychologist Tim Akers Public Health Professor at Morgan State University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 25, 2020
