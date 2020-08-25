August 25, 2020
Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy
For over a month, students have been calling for changes to the way Thai society is structured. As with all political movements today, social media has played a key role in spreading messages and helping demonstrators organise - But, Thai authorities have tried to shut it down. As Akanksha Saxena explains, it's set up a showdown between the government and the most powerful social network out there, Facebook.
