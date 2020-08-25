POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Washington, Beijing reaffirm phase one trade deal | Money Talks
06:15
BizTech
Washington, Beijing reaffirm phase one trade deal | Money Talks
Top US and Chinese trade officials say a phase one deal they agreed this year, is still intact. After being delayed for more than a month, talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He have been finally held over the phone. As Mobin Nasir reports, both sides stuck to the commitments they made in the agreement, even as the rift between Washington and Beijing has been widening since they signed it. For more on this, Josef Gregory Mahoney joined us from Memphis. He's professor of Politics at East China Normal University. #USChinaTradeWar #TradeDeal #USSanctions
August 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?