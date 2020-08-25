POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain, France, Germany report record rise in COVID-19 cases | Money Talks
07:25
BizTech
Spain, France, Germany report record rise in COVID-19 cases | Money Talks
Europe's move to reopen borders in hopes to salvage the summer season has backfired. Spain, France and Germany have all reported a record spike in virus cases since they emerged from lockdown. Experts say one main reason is the restart of intra-European travel, with nearly half of recent German cases being contracted abroad. As Sibel Karkus reports, this means a fresh blow for the European travel industry. We spoke to Ulrich Leuchtmann in Frankfurt. He's head of FX Research at Commerzbank. #EUTravel #ClosedBorders #Coronavirus
August 25, 2020
