POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Interview with the owner of Royalist Marketplace Facebook Page
03:17
World
Interview with the owner of Royalist Marketplace Facebook Page
Weeks of student-led protests there have brought a challenge to the traditions the nation held close - namely, the reverence for the royal family. Now, Facebook pages that helped organize some of these protests have been shut down. We spoke to Pavin ChachavalPongpun is a Professor at the center for southeast Asian studies in Kyoto, Japan, and the person responsible for the most popular and therefore most under threat facebook group in Thailand.
August 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?