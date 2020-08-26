POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Laura hits US oil output, drives up global prices | Money Talks
Hurricane Laura hits US oil output, drives up global prices | Money Talks
Oil prices are approaching five-month highs as Hurricane Laura poses the biggest storm threat to US oil output in 15 years. Producers have shut down most of their offshore output along the Texas-Louisiana coast.. slashing 1.5 million barrels of daily crude output. Laura is expected to make landfall by Thursday, in an area that accounts for almost half of America's petroleum refining capacity and nearly 20 percent of its oil production. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of Transversal Consulting and an expert on international oil markets. #HurricaneLaura #USoil #OilPrice
August 26, 2020
