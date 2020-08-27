POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Man responsible for New Zealand's worst terror attack given life in prison without parole
A #NewZealand court has sentenced Australian Brenton Tarrant to life in prison for gunning down 51 people inside a #Christchurch mosque last year. Tarrant had already pleaded guilty to all charges including 40 counts of attempted murder and committing a terrorist act. Christchurch Hearing 👉 http://trt.world/18ys New Zealand Mosque Shooting 🇳🇿 👉 http://trt.world/16qf #parole
August 27, 2020
