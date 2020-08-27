POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Thursday
01:29
World
Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Thursday
One of the most powerful hurricanes to have hit the US Gulf coast is causing severe damage and floods. The state of Louisiana has borne the brunt with power cuts being reported to half a million homes. Weather forecasters had warned that Hurricane Laura could generate “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 5 metres BUT it’s not reached the levels feared. Three fatalities are being reported, among them a teenage girl who died after being hit by a falling tree. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report. Extreme Weather 👉 http://trt.world/1p4b Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #usnews #us #hurricanelaura
August 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?