World Share

Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Thursday

One of the most powerful hurricanes to have hit the US Gulf coast is causing severe damage and floods. The state of Louisiana has borne the brunt with power cuts being reported to half a million homes. Weather forecasters had warned that Hurricane Laura could generate “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 5 metres BUT it’s not reached the levels feared. Three fatalities are being reported, among them a teenage girl who died after being hit by a falling tree. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report. Extreme Weather 👉 http://trt.world/1p4b Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #usnews #us #hurricanelaura