Turkey Finds Gas | AK Party Years in Turkey

Turkey has announced the biggest natural gas discovery in its history and it could possibly be part of a much bigger reserve. If so, this would mean Turkey would drastically reduce its dependence on foreign energy. We discuss what this find in the Black Sea means for the country and the rest of the region. Plus, it has been 19 years since the founding of Turkey's ruling AK Party. We look at how Turkey has fared under their leadership over almost two decades. Guests Aura Sabadus Senior Energy Reporter at ICIS Filiz Katman Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Burhanettin Duran Professor at Ibn Haldun University Bugra Kanat Associate Professor at Penn State University