World Share

The Journey of Turkey’s AK Party

Over its nearly two decade history, the AK Party has guided Turkey through a tumulous era that saw multiple wars on its doorstep, economic reforms, and a failed coup that changed the nation forever. We discuss what lessons we can take from the past with the co-editors of the book: AK Party Years in Turkey: Domestic and Foreign Policy. Guests Burhanettin Duran Professor at Ibn Haldun University Bugra Kanat Associate Professor at Penn State University