World Share

Turkey’s Major Gas Discovery in the Black Sea

Turkey’s discovery of 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Black Sea is equivalent to almost 10 percent of the amount of reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. They were discovered by the drill ship Fatih, which has only been operating in the area since July. And while hopes are high for a larger discovery, extracting the gas would take a few more years. So what would this mean for Turkeys future? Would they become an energy exporter? Guests Aura Sabadus Senior Energy Reporter at ICIS Filiz Katman Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydin University