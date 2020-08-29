POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Anti-racism march on Washington draws thousands of demonstrators
02:15
World
Anti-racism march on Washington draws thousands of demonstrators
Thousands of people have taken part in the march in Washington to protest police violence against black communities. The event was organised following the death of George Floyd in May but has been given added momentum by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. It was held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King's famous 'I have a dream' speech. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Communal Living 👉 http://trt.world/1621 #Washington #BLM #JacobBlake
August 29, 2020
