POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya's circumcision rituals continue despite Covid-19 restrictions
01:53
World
Kenya's circumcision rituals continue despite Covid-19 restrictions
Kenya's president has extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days, saying coronavirus cases have been rising in areas outside the capital. Kenya has so far reported more than 33,000 Covid-19 cases and over 560 people have died of the virus. But despite the restrictions in place, age old rituals in some rural areas are still ongoing. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 #KenyaCurfew #Pandemic #Traditions
August 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?