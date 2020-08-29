What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Driverless buses are being tested on real roads in Taiwan

In Taiwan, driverless buses are being tested on real roads with real passengers. And as Sarah Morice reports, those riding the buses have been impressed. One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne Watch episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #SelfDriving #DriverlessBus #Taiwan