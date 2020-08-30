POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Montenegrans go to the polls to elect a new parliament
Voters in the tiny republic of Montenegro are now heading to the polls to elect a new parliament. The country has been ruled by the Democratic Party of Socialists and its leader President Milo Djukanovic since the 1990s. They still lead in the polls but a controversial law on confiscating Church assets, accusations of corruption and increasing support for Serbian nationalism have squeezed their lead. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Communal Living 👉 http://trt.world/1621 #Montenegro #Election #Djukanovic
August 30, 2020
