Global Vaccine Race
26:00
World
Global Vaccine Race
The world’s brightest minds are doing everything they can to find a vaccine to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Now Moscow says it’s succeeded and made the world’s first working coronavirus vaccine, but health experts outside and in Russia are skeptical warning the vaccine hasn’t been properly tester. The Kremlin claims it’s just sour grapes. So how far is the world’ from finding a solution that works for everyone? Guests Dr Benhur Lee Microbiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Jake Glanville CEO and President at Distributed Bio Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy
August 31, 2020
