UK charity shops appeal for volunteers as donations increase | Money Talks
02:04
BizTech
In the UK, it seems many Britons have spent their time under lockdown de-cluttering their homes. There's been a boom in donations of clothing, books and household goods to charity shops, which raise funds by reselling second-hand items to the public. But the sector has been battered by the pandemic - both financially and logistically - with many of its more senior volunteers unable to return to work. Natalie Powell has more. #UKcharityshops #volunteers #coronavirus
August 31, 2020
