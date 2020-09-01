POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One On One: Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
29:40
World
Since the 1970’s, Turkey has been searching for a resource to sustain its energy needs. And on Aug 21 - it found it. A large natural gas reserve in the Black Sea. But off-shore drilling isn’t always smooth sailing and tensions have once again flared in the Eastern Mediterranean. TRT World talks to Turkey’s deputy energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar One On One. One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne #OneOnOne #Turkey #naturalgas
September 1, 2020
